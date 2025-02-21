Pennsylvania

Nearly a dozen sheep rescued, several others found dead at Pennsylvania property

Officials said three of the sheep, two young lambs, and a ram, were rushed to emergency veterinary facilities to receive immediate medical intervention

By Cherise Lynch

The Pennsylvania SPCA’s Animal Law Enforcement team rescued 11 sheep from a property in Pen Argyl, Northampton County on Thursday over concerns for their welfare.
Pennsylvania SPCA's Animal Law Enforcement Team rescued eleven sheep, including three lambs, from a property in Northampton County, Pennsylvania, over concerns for their welfare after several other sheep were found dead.

According to officials, the organization was contacted by the Slate Belt Regional Police Department on Thursday, Feb. 20, after an officer had responded to a property on Sandt Road in Pen Argyl that was housing multiple deceased sheep.

When PSPCA arrived on the scene, officials said they found the reports to be true and discovered a total of twelve dead sheep.

Officials said in addition to those that had perished, officers also found eleven live sheep, including three lambs. The sheep were in very thin to emaciated conditions and needed critical care.

Three of the sheep, two young lambs, and a ram, were rushed to emergency veterinary facilities to receive immediate medical intervention, according to officials.

Officials said the remaining eight sheep were brought to the Pennsylvania SPCA’s Main Line Animal Rescue Site in Phoenixville for medical care.

All of the animals involved in the case have been signed over to the custody of the PSPCA. The veterinary staff is working to ensure all sheep receive proper medical care and can eventually go to adoptive homes or approved rescue organizations.

“Yesterday was a testament to our organization's reach and mission," said Julie Klim, CEO of the PSPCA. "While our team conducted a major horse rescue operation in Philadelphia, we simultaneously rescued these desperate sheep in Northampton County. Though we're often associated with cats and dogs, our commitment extends to all animals in need. These rescues exemplify our dedication to giving every animal a chance at a safe and loving life."

The PSPCA shared they believe that there may be justification for felony-level charges in this case under the torture statute.

Anyone with information about this case is encouraged to contact the PSPCA’s Animal Law Enforcement team at 866-601-7722 or cruelty@pspca.org.

The organization is also accepting donations to help with the care of the animals. Visit pspca.org/support-us/donate for more information.

