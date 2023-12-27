critter corner

Severely injured seal rescued on Christmas day in Long Beach Island

By Cherise Lynch

NBC Universal, Inc.

A badly injured seal was rescued after it was found lying on the beach in Surf City, Long Beach Island.

The Marine Mammal Stranding Center said on Monday, their Stranding Technicians found a male Harber seal suffering from a large laceration on his left hip and multiple smaller wounds on his abdomen and around his tail.

"The yearling, likely born last spring, was immediately transported to MMSC for medical treatment and supportive care. Upon his arrival, staff administered fluids and flushed out his wounds," the non-profit wrote in a Facebook post.

The MMSC's veterinarian had determined the likely cause of the seal's injuries was a shark bite.

The seal is currently being treated with oral and topical medications to prevent infection and is resting in the intensive care unit.

The Marine Mammal Stranding Center is asking for donations to help give the seal the extra care it needs. If you would like to donate you can visit mmsc.org.

