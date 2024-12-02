Search for suspect responsible for shooting dog in the head in Southwest Philly

The PSPCA’s Law Enforcement team is searching for the suspect or suspects responsible for shooting a dog in the head in Southwest Philadelphia on Wednesday, November 20.

A Good Samaritan found the dog near Crane Street near the John Heinz National Wildlife Refuge and took the dog to PASE Animal Hospital where it was confirmed that the dog had a gunshot in the head above his left eye, the Pennsylvania SPCA said in a news release sent on Monday, December 2.

Due to the size of the wound, and the damage left behind, the PSPCA suspects that Maverick was shot at close range.

“Maverick, who was in critical condition upon arrival at PASE, has been left with a head tilt, a delayed gait of his right hind end, and trauma to his left forebrain. His left eye is no longer functioning, and will likely be removed,”

Despite his injuries, the PSPCA said he is doing well and is stable under the care of the veterinary team at the SPCA’s Main Line Animal Rescue site.

The Pennsylvania SPCA’s Animal Law Enforcement team has taken over both the investigation and the care of the dog.

“This act of cruelty is especially heartless,” said Julie Klim, CEO of the Pennsylvania SPCA. “It seems clear from Maverick’s injuries that the responsible party intended to kill this sweet dog. But, miraculously, Maverick survived. We at the Pennsylvania SPCA are going to do everything we can to not only find those responsible, but importantly, give Maverick the best life – where he will never again be subjected to such horrific cruelty.”

Anyone with information about the identity or whereabouts of those responsible is asked to please contact the organization’s cruelty hotline immediately, 866-601-7722 or cruelty@pspca.org. Tips can be left anonymously.