Seal pups rescued at the Jersey Shore released back into wild

By Cherise Lynch

It was a big day for two little seals at the Jersey Shore!

Marine Mammal Stranding Center staff made a special appearance on the TODAY Show as they helped coax two seal pups back into the ocean in Brigantine, Atlantic County.

The center had initially rescued the seals a few months ago and since then both have been taken care of and made full recoveries.

The male pup was first release followed by the female. They were a bit hesitant at first but eventually made it back into the ocean.

You can watch the full TODAY Show segment here.

