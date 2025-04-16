Adventure Aquarium

Saquon the penguin makes public debut at New Jersey's Adventure Aquarium

By Cherise Lynch

Just in time for the NFL Draft, Adventure Aquarium’s newest rookie, Saquon the Penguin, made his public debut.

Born on February 9 -- just like his namesake, Eagles Super Bowl Champion Saquon Barkley -- the little blue penguin has entered his "howdy pen" to begin socializing with the colony.

The Camden Aquarium said Saquon is learning to swim and waddle and is already winning everyone's hearts.

Native to the coasts of Australia and New Zealand, little blue penguins are the smallest penguin species and are named after their plumage of slate-blue feathers.

For more information on Saquon and the other animals on exhibit, visit adventureaquarium.com.

