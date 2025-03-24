Jersey Shore

Renovated Atlantic City Aquarium opens. Find out what you can see

The Atlantic City Aquarium at historic Gardner's Basin held a grand reopening on March 24, 2025

By Dan Stamm

After several years of renovations, the Atlantic City Aquarium is finally ready to show off sea life to the public again.

So what sorts of creatures are in the 25,000 gallons of water filling the aquarium's tanks? And, how much does it cost to see the sea life?

Where is the Atlantic City Aquarium?

Officials cut the ribbon on the aquarium located at 800 North New Hampshire Avenue in the Jersey Shore town's historic Gardner's Basin section on Monday, March 24, 2025.

What can you see at the AC Aquarium?

The facility features a massive loggerhead sea turtle, live coral reef, Fu Manchu Lionfish, Unicorn Tang, moon jellies and lobsters. You can also get hands on with "touch tanks surrounding the famous Cow Nose Ray Touch Tank," the aquarium says.

When is the AC Aquarium open?

The AC Aquarium is open seven days a week from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., except of Thanksgiving, Christmas and New Year's Day.

How much does it cost to visit?

People ages 13 to 61 cost $12 each. Anyone 62 and up is $9 a visit, while kids ages 3 to 12 are $8 each.

Kids 2 and under get in for free.

Annual passes can be purchased for $60 for people 13 to 61 years old and $50 for 62 and up.

The price is discounted for Atlantic City residents.

