6-week-old puppy rescued after falling into 8-foot drain in Philadelphia

A puppy is now safe at home after falling into an 8-foot drain in Philadelphia's Crescentville neighborhood.

According to the owners, the puppy -- who's name is DoDo -- fell into the drain while they were on a walk outside.

The drain is typically closed, but unfortunately, DoDo fell in and got stuck inside for hours.

The owners said they tried figuring out how to get the puppy out on their own before looking online and seeing that Roto-Rooter Plumbing & Drain Service could help.

Get top local stories in Philly delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter.

"We tried to use a rope to try and see if we could grab him and that wasn't working. So we had to do an excavation, so that's when the guys came here with a backhoe and we dug down and got him out," said Roto-Rooter Plumbing Manager Frank Colon.

Dodo - who is only six weeks old - is not injured and is doing just fine.