Philadelphia Zoo's endangered tortoise hatchlings get ‘Golden' names

What to Know Four hatchlings of critically endangered Western Santa Cruz Galapagos tortoises at the Philadelphia Zoo have made their debut and now have names.

On Wednesday, April 23, 2025, the female hatchlings made their first public appearance to corresponding with Mommy's 93rd anniversary arriving at the zoo.

The parents -- aptly named Mommy and daddy Abrazzo -- are the historic zoo's oldest residents, each estimated to be around a century old, the Philadelphia Zoo said.

On April 28, 2025, the Zoo announced the winning group of names -- "Golden Girls" inspired Dorothy, Rose, Blanche and Sophia.

It took nearly 100 years for a duo of endangered Philadelphia Zoo tortoises to become parents and the "Golden" moment is now being marked in their children's names.

On April 23, 2025, the historic zoo showed off the four Western Santa Cruz Galapagos tortoises of the aptly-named Mommy and daddy Abrazzo hatched at the zoo earlier this year. They four female reptiles made their debut at the Reptile and Amphibian House.

The day was a perfect one since it marked 93 years since Mommy arrived at the Philly Zoo.

The hatchlings are already oozing slow, confident coolness and now they have names to match the moment.

What goes into a tortoise's name?

Zoo staff narrowed down potential names for the hatchlings to four separate "Golden" categories: Celebrity Philadelphia, Fresh Prince, "Golden Girls" and Prominent female herpetologists. More than 13,500 people voted over several days, the zoo said.

In an Monday, April 28, 2025, social media post, the zoo announced the winning group of names: Dorothy, Rose, Blanche and Sophia.

The names are inspired by the characters played by Betty White and others on the hit 1980s sitcom "The Golden Girls."

"Thank you to everyone who came out to meet our future golden girls, voted on their names, donated, and shared their story around the world," the zoo said in its Instagram post.

It's 'Never Too Late' to show your support for the newbies

The zoo is looking to help its animal care fund through tortoise-themed T-shirt sales.

"The Zoo has designed t-shirts to support their care," the zoo's website says. "The three designs are based off of photos taken of the baby tortoises and Mommy."

The slogans include "Live Long and Grow a Thick Shell," "Never Too Late," "Saving Species Since 1859." Here's how to buy one the shirts in adult or kid sizes.

Hatching of rare tortoises part of Species Survival Plan

The tortoise parents -- the zoo's oldest residents, each estimated to be around a century old -- had never hatched eggs before, the zoo said.

“This is a significant milestone in the history of Philadelphia Zoo, and we couldn’t be more excited to share this news with our city, region, and the world,” Philadelphia Zoo President & CEO Dr. Jo-Elle Mogerman said earlier this month.

Mommy is also considered to be "one of the most genetically valuable Galapagos tortoises in the Association of Zoos and Aquariums (AZA) Species Survival Plan (SSP)," the zoo said.

The survival plan the zoo referenced is a framework to ensure the tortoise species does not become extinct.

"Western Santa Cruz Galapagos tortoises are listed as critically endangered by the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) with threats including human-wildlife conflict, the introduction of invasive species, and habitat loss," the zoo said. "The last clutch of Western Santa Cruz Galapagos tortoises to hatch in an AZA accredited zoo was in 2019."

"Philadelphia Zoo’s vision is that those hatchlings will be a part of a thriving population of Galapagos tortoises on our healthy planet 100 years from now," Mogerman said.