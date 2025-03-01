Philadelphia Zoo's newest exhibit features life-sized climbable animal sculptures

The Philadelphia Zoo has some new additions -- life-sized and larger-than-life climbable animal sculptures.

From March 1 through Sept. 14, animal lovers are invited to check out the Zoo's new experience, Wildlife Rescue by Little Ray’s Exhibitions.

From the majestic bald eagle to the astonishing orangutan, thirteen sculptures of endangered species will be spread out across the 42-acre campus.

Children and adults alike are encouraged to climb and interact with these statues and learn all about what it takes to bring an animal back from the brink of extinction.

“We are always looking for innovative and interactive ways to connect people with wildlife and inspire action to protect animals,” Philadelphia Zoo President and CEO Dr. Jo-Elle Mogerman said in a news release. “We know how important it is for children to learn through play, and we hope climbing on the back of a northern leopard frog or posing with leatherback sea turtle and learning about how humans worked together to save these species will spark love and compassion for the natural world.”

Wildlife Rescue is included in the Zoo's admission and membership. Visit www.philadelphiazoo.org for more information on how to purchase tickets.