An adorable baby Sumatran orangutan has made its debut at the Philadelphia Zoo

A critically endangered Sumatran orangutan born at the Philadelphia Zoo in late June has officially made its public debut.

The zoo shared that the baby is a boy and has been named Jambi after the city on the island of Sumatra in Indonesia.

Jambi was born to the zoo's 31-year-old female, Tua, and 28-year-old male, Sugi, on June 26. It was the first birth of the species at the zoo in 15 years.

Zookeepers said Tua continues to be an excellent mother, nursing and holding Jambi at all times as they explore their outdoor habitat at PECO Primate Reserve.

If you are thinking about taking a trip to see them, the zoo notes that mom and baby continue to set their own schedule for when they will be visible to guests. They have access to their indoor and outdoor habitats where visitors may get a glimpse of them but they also have access to their bedroom space to spend time alone.

Jambi's birth was a part of the Association of Zoos and Aquariums Species Survival Plan breeding program to ensure the survival of Sumatran orangutans and maintain a genetically diverse population.

Sumatran orangutans are listed as critically endangered, and only approximately 14,000 remain on the island of Sumatra. Primary threats include deforestation and population fragmentation.

Orangutan babies are born after an 8-month gestation and are dependent on their mothers. Babies will nurse from their mothers for up to 6 years, but can start eating solid foods at 4 months old.

Offspring will stay with their moms until they reach adolescence at 7 to 10 years old.

For more on the zoo's hours, tickets, and other animals, visit philadelphiazoo.org.