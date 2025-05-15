Oh baby! Philadelphia Zoo's history-making tortoise family just got even bigger

The Philadelphia Zoo’s oldest residents have welcomed more hatchlings!

Following the viral arrival of the four critically endangered Galapagos tortoise hatchlings earlier this year, the zoo has just welcomed three more critically endangered Western Santa Cruz Galapagos tortoises — and they’re all males.

Now, for the first time ever, Galapagos tortoises' Mommy and Abrazzo --- who are both nearing 100 years old -- are proud parents to a full family.

And despite the name, Mommy had never hatched eggs before, the zoo shared.

The male hatchlings -- who do not have names yet -- are currently inside the Reptile and Amphibian House with the other females, the zoo said. The first male egg began hatching on April 14, with the two others hatching in the following weeks.

The babies are all part of the Association of Zoos and Aquariums Species Survival Plan breeding program to ensure the survival of this species, according to the zoo. Western Santa Cruz Galapagos tortoises are listed as critically endangered by the International Union for Conservation of Nature, with threats including human-wildlife conflict, the introduction of invasive species, and habitat loss.

“It is a joy to be able to share this next chapter with all those in our region, country and around the world that have been captivated by this story,” said President and CEO Dr. Jo-Elle Mogerman. “Mommy, Abrazzo, and the hatchlings are educating millions of people about their species and conservation. Those folks have become a part of this story. We encourage them to get involved by visiting the babies or by supporting their care however they can.”

The zoo shared that this is a conservation story nearly 100 years in the making. And there may be more on the way; another clutch is currently incubating right now.

In celebration of the parents and the baby tortoises, the zoo has designed t-shirts with slogans that include “Never Too Late,” “Saving Species Since 1859,” and “Live Long and Grow a Thick Shell.”

Part of the proceeds will go to the zoo's animal care fund. You can purchase your t-shirt at philadelphiazoo.org/babytortoises.

Visitors can also now see the hatchlings inside the Reptile and Amphibian House. The hatchlings will remain at the Philadelphia zoo for at least five years, then staff will determine when and if the hatchlings will move to different facilities.

Additionally, visitors have the opportunity to meet Mommy and Abrazzo during a behind-the-scenes experience.

Tours are offered Mondays, Thursdays, and Saturdays at 2 p.m. Visit philadelphiazoo.org for more information.