Philadelphia Zoo plans to celebrate the first birthday of baby orangutan

Jambi was born only a year ago to his parents, Tua and Sugi, at the Philadelphia Zoo. And now, the zoo is planning a birthday celebration for the baby orangutan.

Jambi was the first successful birth of his species to be born at the zoo in 15 years.

Stream Philadelphia News for free, 24/7, wherever you are with NBC10. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

"In his first year, Jambi has hit a number of milestones including crawling, climbing, spending time exploring away mom and eating solid foods," the zoo shared in a press release. "Right now, his favorite foods are papaya, jackfruit, honeydew, and peas. His keepers say he is playful, curious and becoming more and more interested in his surroundings."

Over the next year, the zoo expects to see Jambi walk on his own two legs, swing on branches and move through his enclosure with ease.

Wawa Welcome America newsletter: your guide to 16 days of free events celebrating freedom and liberty. SIGN UP SIGN UP

"In the wild, orangutan infants will stay with their mothers for up to 10 years before separating and going off on their own," the zoo shared.

The zoo is planning a party full of animal themed enrichment for the orangutan family, like ice treats which are used by the zoo to keep the animals cool during hot temperatures.

The celebration is expected to span from Saturday, June 28, through Sunday, June 29. The Conservation Education team plans to host educational and craft activities for zoo guests to enjoy.

Philadelphia Zoo Philadelphia Zoo

Sumatran orangutans are from the primary and secondary forests of Sumatra, which is an island in Indonesia. As members of the great ape family, they spend most of their lives off the ground.

Jambi's birth is part of the Association of Zoos and Aquariums (AZA) Species Survival Plan (SSP) breeding program that ensures that Sumatran orangutans survive and maintain a genetically diverse population, despite the species being listed as critically endangered.

"Sumatran orangutans are listed as critically endangered by the International Union for the Conservation of Nature (IUCN) with a population of 14,000 left on the island of Sumatra," the zoo explained. "Primary threats include deforestation and population fragmentation."

For tickets to Jambi's party and to visit the other animals at the zoo, visit the Philadelphia Zoo's website for tickets today.