Oh rats! Philly lands near top of pest control company's ‘Rattiest Cities' list

Got mice or even larger rodents? You likely aren't alone.

Philadelphia is one of the "rattiest" spots in the country, according to a national pest control company.

The City of Brotherly Love came in at No. 6 in Orkin's list of the "Rattiest Cities" for 2023.

"Chicago continues its first-place run in the rat race, topping Orkin’s Top 50 Rattiest Cities List for the ninth year in a row," the pest control giant said in a news release.

Los Angeles crawled ahead of New York to take the second spot on the list. Washington, D.C., and San Francisco rounded out Orkin's Top 5.

Orkin doesn't get into the exact details of how they compile the list, but said it's based off the "number of new rodent treatments performed from Sept.1, 2022, to Aug. 31, 2023" in each region.

Orkin releases its list each fall ahead of the winter season when mice and other rodents tend to get comfortable in homes as temps cool and food and water sources dry up, the company said.

“Rodents multiply swiftly and when an infestation is left unattended, they can cause extensive damage to homes and yards,” Orkin entomologist Ben Hottel said. “Rats are capable of squeezing into spaces through holes as small as a quarter, which makes it especially important to seal cracks from the outside.”

Orkin has other tips for ways to spot an infestation and prevent one in the first place.

Of course, if you have mice or rats, you don't need to use Orkin to get rid of the problem as you can contact an exterminator of your choice.