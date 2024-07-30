Philadelphia is the 6th best city in America for cat lovers, new ranking says

A new study claims that the City of Brotherly Love is one of the top places for cat lovers.

According to U.S. News and World Report, Philadelphia is the sixth most popular city in America to be a cat owner.

Researchers studied local pet insurance prices, the area's cost of living, and the lifestyle options available for people living in the city. These factors seem to make Philadelphia the purrfect place for humans and their furry friends.

"To help give you an idea of the popularity of cat ownership in different areas, we analyzed a database of registered cats across the U.S. to determine which cities have the most cats," the report said.

329 medal events. 32 sports. Endless drama. Catch all the action at the Paris Olympics. Sign up for our free Olympics Headlines newsletter.

Very densely populated cities such as Los Angeles, New York City, and Chicago came in the top spots.

"This could be because apartments, which are common in these cities, may be seen by some as better suited to cats than dogs due to size constraints," the study said. "Some apartment dwellers may be more likely to adopt a cat — though of course, many people simply prefer feline companions."

The report also claims over 28 million people across the U.S. have at least one cat.