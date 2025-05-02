A Pennsylvania State Police trooper came across quite the surprising animal trying to cross the road in Montgomery County and wound up reuniting the long lost reptile with its family.

Trooper Lucious Fludd "found a large tortoise walking across the roadway," Trooper Paul Holdefer of Troop K said in a May 1, 2025, post on X.

Fludd did some sleuthing and was able to get a hold of the reptile's owners since their information was written on its shell, troopers said.

Here's the kicker, the tortoise went missing more than a year ago, police said.

When contacted by NBC10, state police didn't have an answer as to why the tortoise crossed the road, nor the exact location where it was found.