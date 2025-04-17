Peacock rescued after found ‘strutting' around Philadelphia's Olney neighborhood

Seeing a peacock wandering the streets of Philadelphia is not exactly on most people's bingo cards, but that's precisely what happened earlier this week.

ACCT Philly, the region’s largest animal care and control service provider, shared that they received a call on Monday, April 14, 2025, about a peacock on the loose in the city's Olney neighborhood.

The feathered friend was spotted strutting around Delphine Street and even hanging out on a porch.

"You know it’s going to be that kind of day when your morning meeting gets interrupted by a wandering peacock on your front step," ACCT Philly joked in a social media post.

ACCT Philly shared that the peacock is now safe with the rescue.

It is still unclear where the bird came from -- but the animal rescue said it seemed like he had a great time hanging out in the city.