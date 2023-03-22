What to Know A caiman that was discovered at FDR Park in South Philadelphia earlier this month was euthanized after officials were unable to find a home for the non-native reptile.

ACCT Philly humane officers picked the reptile up and held it in a heated shelter, more native to its natural habitat. Ultimately, officials were unable to find a home for the caiman and the reptile was euthanized.

Under Pennsylvania state code, it's illegal to introduce non-native species into the natural environment of the Commonwealth.

The caiman was first found on the morning of Sunday, March 5, at FDR Park on 1500 Pattison Avenue and South Broad Street.

Police used caution tape to wrap the reptile’s mouth and called ACCT Philly.

Léelo en español aquí.

"We really wish people would think twice before obtaining any new pet, but particularly ones like this that require so much care," Sarah Barnett, Executive Director at ACCT Philly said. "The internet makes it far too easy to obtain everything from a tiger cub to an alligator. Just because you can get it, doesn't mean you should have it. And if you have an exotic, whatever it may be, please reach out to us and we will take it in and find it responsible placement."

Ultimately, officials were unable to find a home for the caiman and the reptile was euthanized.

“I can confirm that the Caiman in question was euthanized,” Mike Parker of the Pennsylvania Fish & Boat Commission (PFBC) told NBC10 on Wednesday. “As previously reported in various publications, the Pennsylvania Game Commission received the animal from the ACCT organization on behalf of the PFBC, which did not have an officer available at the time. Efforts to re-home the Caiman were unsuccessful and the animal was later euthanized.”

Parker said the decision was made in order to protect native species.

“As a matter of public safety, and to protect our native fish, reptile, and amphibian species, for which the PFBC is responsible, we must take quick measures to ensure that non-native, invasive, exotic, and potentially dangerous animals are not introduced into the public waters and lands of the Commonwealth,” he wrote.

Parker also noted that the PFBC is not a rescue organization for exotic animals and unwanted pets.

“When an animal is taken into our possession, when possible, we work with reputable rescue or rehabilitation organizations in an attempt to re-home animals quickly,” he wrote. “Unfortunately, many of the animals that come into our possession were abandoned by owners who have irresponsibly and unlawfully released their unwanted pets into an environment and climate in which they have little chance at survival and become a threat to native aquatic life, animals, and people.”

“The PFBC, which is funded primarily by the sale of fishing licenses and boat registrations, does not have the capacity to house or care for large, exotic reptiles, and if we cannot quickly determine a place for that animal to go, unfortunately, euthanasia is an option,” he wrote.

“Owners who purchase an exotic fish, reptile, or amphibian as a pet in Pennsylvania are, in most cases, allowed to do so, unless prohibited by local ordinances,” Parker wrote. “However, they should consider the long-term care and expense owning such a pet will require, and understand that it is unlawful to introduce these animals into the wild, including the public lands and waters of the Commonwealth. Violators will be prosecuted and can face, fines or imprisonment.”

While caiman sometimes resemble the American crocodile and loves lakes or freshwater canals, caiman are not native to Philadelphia or even the United States, their primary home is Central and South America.

Some caiman have become wildlife in Florida, but the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission doesn't expect them to migrate as they cannot tolerate colder temperatures.