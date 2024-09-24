Workers raise concerns about conditions inside a Montco animal shelter

Volunteers and workers with the Montgomery County Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA) staged a protest Tuesday afternoon, claiming there are problems with kennel conditions for the animals, sanitary issues, and a high euthanasia rate.

The protestors were set up outside the SPCA's main shelter on Ridge Pike in Conshohocken, holding signs that called for a change in management and a change in how animals, employees, and even volunteers are treated.

"I adopted a dog here 30 years ago, and honestly, nothing has changed in that kennel area for 30 years," SPCA Volunteer Anne Anaspach told NBC10.

Volunteers said age hasn't been kind to the kennels, and broken cages have led to animal injuries and even escapes.

"Three dogs broke out of the kennels that are broken and unfortunately attacked one of the other dogs. And the two dogs that started the fight were then put on the euthanasia list," said volunteer Allie Beihl.

NBC 10 was there as state inspectors showed up at the SPCA for a surprise inspection on Tuesday. They arrived over an hour before the protestors did.

According to the state, the inspection resulted from complaints from employees, volunteers and increased complaints since early summer.

"We were shocked to learn that this shelter does not have an industrial washer or dryer. So all the towels and blankets that we've been bringing in, donating are just being thrown away, there not being washed and dried and the same with toys," Anaspach added.

Workers told NBC10 that very little has happened when it comes to improvements.

"We believe the Montgomery County SPCA is systematically deeming large breeds, rottweilers, pit bulls, sheppards as dangerous before they've ever evaluate them and euthanizing them as a result of that," said volunteer Jennifer Tucker. "There is no one that works on staff who is a behaviorist or assesses these animals at all."

NBC10 contacted the SPCA and went inside, but no one was available to comment.