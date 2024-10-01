Montco SPCA executive director retires amid criticism of shelter

Montgomery County Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals executive director has retired, just weeks after several complaints had been filed against the organization.

In a letter to employees of MCSPCA, officials announced that the Board of Directors had accepted the retirement of Carmen Ronio, effective immediately.

The letter read in part:

"While we’re still awaiting a full report, please know that we are taking your feedback seriously. We appreciate everyone who has spoken with the third-party investigative firm, as well as those who have shared ideas for improvements directly to the Board. In response to some of your feedback, our Board of Directors has already formed a new management committee to provide greater day-to-day support and supervision of the leadership team at MCSPCA. We know this has been a difficult time for MCSPCA employees and other critical stakeholders, but we’re confident we’re going to emerge stronger and more committed to our mission than ever before."

Last week, volunteers and workers with the MCSPCA staged a protest, claiming there were problems with the kennel conditions for the animals, sanitary issues, and a high euthanasia rate.

The protestors were set up outside the SPCA's main shelter on Ridge Pike in Conshohocken, holding signs that called for a change in management and how animals, employees, and even volunteers are treated.

Multiple volunteers and employees came forward and told NBC10 they were worried about the health and safety of all the animals.

Before the protest, state inspectors had shown up for a surprise inspection. They claimed the inspection resulted from complaints from employees and volunteers.

The board has not yet revealed who will replace Ronio, but updates are expected in the coming days.