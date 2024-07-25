Meet Walter, the South Jersey K-9 trained to sniff out electronic evidence

The newest member of the Gloucester County Prosecutor’s Office was sworn in Wednesday morning. Walter, an 18-month-old German shorthaired pointer, will work with the high-tech crimes unit.

Walter is trained as an electronic detection dog, the fifth to work in New Jersey. He can sniff out electronic devices that could be holding critical evidence for investigators.

Detective Dan Farid, Walter’s handler, said electronic devices have gotten smaller and easier to hide. If critical evidence is being held on an SD card, for example, investigators might have trouble finding the SD card in a search.

“Our offenders know that these items shouldn’t be found by us so they do their best to find them and obscure them from our view,” said Det. Farid. “Walter’s innate sense of smell has the ability to get those devices in our field of view faster.”

Walter will be working out of the county’s Child Advocacy Center. He will also work as a therapy dog there, trained to comfort children at the center.

“Whether they are here to be interviewed or whatever process they are in the criminal justice system, they may be preparing for testimony,” said acting Gloucester County prosecutor Elizabeth Parvin. “He will be able to just alleviate some of their anxiety.”