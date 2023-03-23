Meet NJ Aquarium's Blue Penguin Chick, Tater Tot — and Help Name the Next One

The Adventure Aquarium has introduced the first baby penguin of its breeding season, a blue penguin chick named Tater Tot.
A fitting name for the newest little guy since his dad's name is Spud.
Now if you’re wondering how to get in on this naming penguins' action, you’re in luck. The aquarium needs your help naming its newest baby penguin, who happens to be Tater Tot’s cousin.
Born just 10 days after Tater Tot, the newest hatchling doesn't have a name and instead of the bird and mammal team naming him, they want the public to.
From now through next Thursday, March 30 at noon, you can vote on which new name is your favorite.
The finalist options for Tater Tot’s cousin’s name are:
- Taz
- Irwin
- Heath
- Ralph
NBC10’s Lucy Bustamante and Erin Coleman think “small fry” would be a great name for Tater Tot’s cousin. However, there will be no write-ins for this vote.