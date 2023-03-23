critter corner

Meet NJ Aquarium's Blue Penguin Chick, Tater Tot — and Help Name the Next One

The aquarium needs your help naming its newest baby penguin, who happens to be Tater Tot’s cousin

By Kaleah Mcilwain

Adventure Aquarium

The Adventure Aquarium has introduced the first baby penguin of its breeding season, a blue penguin chick named Tater Tot.

A fitting name for the newest little guy since his dad's name is Spud.

Now if you’re wondering how to get in on this naming penguins' action, you’re in luck. The aquarium needs your help naming its newest baby penguin, who happens to be Tater Tot’s cousin.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

Born just 10 days after Tater Tot, the newest hatchling doesn't have a name and instead of the bird and mammal team naming him, they want the public to.

From now through next Thursday, March 30 at noon, you can vote on which new name is your favorite.

The finalist options for Tater Tot’s cousin’s name are:

  • Taz
  • Irwin
  • Heath
  • Ralph

Local

Breaking news and the stories that matter to your neighborhood.

Philadelphia 2 hours ago

Caught on Cam: Gunmen Fire 60+ Shots at Teens in Middle of Afternoon

Holocaust 1 hour ago

Holocaust Survivor Shares on TikTok to Educate Young People

NBC10’s Lucy Bustamante and Erin Coleman think “small fry” would be a great name for Tater Tot’s cousin. However, there will be no write-ins for this vote.

This article tagged under:

critter cornerNew JerseyAdventure Aquarium
Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment Wawa Welcome America
About NBC10 Philadelphia Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us