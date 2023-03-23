Meet NJ Aquarium's Blue Penguin Chick, Tater Tot — and Help Name the Next One

The Adventure Aquarium has introduced the first baby penguin of its breeding season, a blue penguin chick named Tater Tot.

A fitting name for the newest little guy since his dad's name is Spud.

*drumroll, please* 🥁



Introducing... TATOR TOT! Our first little blue penguin chick was named by our wonderful Bird and Mammal team, who have worked tirelessly this breeding season to ensure all of the little blue penguins are happy and healthy. 🐧 pic.twitter.com/IWDdGfw6VA — Adventure Aquarium (@AdventureAqua) March 22, 2023

Now if you’re wondering how to get in on this naming penguins' action, you’re in luck. The aquarium needs your help naming its newest baby penguin, who happens to be Tater Tot’s cousin.

Born just 10 days after Tater Tot, the newest hatchling doesn't have a name and instead of the bird and mammal team naming him, they want the public to.

From now through next Thursday, March 30 at noon, you can vote on which new name is your favorite.

The finalist options for Tater Tot’s cousin’s name are:

Taz

Irwin

Heath

Ralph

CHICK #2 HAS ARRIVED!! 😍🎉🐧



You read that right, our little blue penguin pair Maremma (#11) and Bloke (#4) welcomed their own healthy male hatchling, born on February 25, just 10 days after Chick #1. pic.twitter.com/cS6RIhK17N — Adventure Aquarium (@AdventureAqua) March 22, 2023

NBC10’s Lucy Bustamante and Erin Coleman think “small fry” would be a great name for Tater Tot’s cousin. However, there will be no write-ins for this vote.