New Jersey

Horseback rider helps police in New Jersey catch alleged hit-and-run driver

"We’d especially like to thank PJ and his sidekick "Shiny" for their efforts to get us the information that ultimately solved the case," said Riverside Township Police.

By Cherise Lynch

NBC Universal, Inc.

Police in Burlington County, New Jersey, had some help catching an alleged hit-and-run driver.

The Riverside Township Police Department shared in a news release that on the morning of Saturday, May 31, 2025, officers were called to Middleton Street for a report of a hit-and-run motor vehicle accident.

Stream Philadelphia News for free, 24/7, wherever you are with NBC10.

Watch button  WATCH HERE

When officers arrived on the scene, police said they were met by the caller, who shared that she had heard a loud crash outside of her home. When she got outside, she saw a vehicle speeding off and found damage to a parked car.

Police said a short time later, a man named PJ appeared atop a horse and informed the woman that he had witnessed the car crash. He told her that he saw a grey Honda Accord crash into the parked vehicle and drive off.

Get top local Philly stories delivered to you every morning with NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

With the help of his horse Shiny, police said PJ was able to ride after the vehicle and get close enough to obtain a partial license plate number, which he then passed on to police.  

Police said with the information PJ shared, they were able to identify the suspect, and a short time later, they arrested 22-year-old Italo Lalvay Guaillasaca. He was charged with careless driving, driving without a license, failure to report an accident and leaving the scene of an accident.

"We want to thank the witnesses in this case for being observant, coming forward, and making the calls to our officers.  We’d especially like to thank PJ and his sidekick "Shiny" for their efforts to get us the information that ultimately solved the case," police wrote.

Critter Corner

Stories about animals.

Pennsylvania 18 hours ago

Pennsylvania man accused of using scissors to amputate dog's leg

Delaware May 31

Over 1,000 pets will be looking for forever homes at adoption event in Delaware

According to police, PJ stated that he was simply visiting Riverside to show his horse to his friends when he witnessed the accident occur. 

This article tagged under:

New JerseyBurlington Countycritter corner
Dashboard
Newsletters Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment
About NBC10 Philadelphia Our News Standards Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Watch Live TV Community NBC Sports Philadelphia TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Contests Cozi TV
Contact Us