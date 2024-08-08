More than 100 animals living in ‘filthy' conditions rescued from Bucks County farm

Officials said more than 100 animals were rescued from a Bucks County farm after they were found to be living in unsafe and filthy conditions.

The Bucks County SPCA Humane Law Enforcement Team, with assistance from Newtown Township Police, removed several sick animals from Narrow Way Farm, located on Worthington Mill Road in Newtown on Tuesday.

According to the SPCA, they had conducted an animal cruelty investigation at the farm after receiving complaints including photos and videos of sick animals and reports of animals dying.

The SPCA said the farm owner, Abigail O’Keefe, had reportedly left the country and never said when or if she planned to return. The agency's law enforcement team was able to contact O'Keefe, and she gave them permission to remove the animals.

At the farm - which advertised "sip and snuggle" afternoons with baby goats - the SPCA said they found animals living in filthy conditions, dead animals, and reports from caretakers of young animals suddenly dying.

Officials said on Tuesday, 25 of the sickest animals were transported to the BCSPCA's Quakertown Shelter and barn to receive care.

Then, early Wednesday morning, BCSPCA said they were notified by farm staff that another goat had died overnight.

A veterinarian from the state investigated the farm and determined that the suspected cause of death for multiple sheep and goats was heavy parasite load, which is largely a problem of the environment and the thin animals had been fed a poor diet.

According to the SPCA, some of the lame had been found to have a contagious but treatable condition known as food scald, and some of the goats appeared to have respiratory symptoms.

Due to the number of animals, The Bucks County SPCA is asking individuals and groups who are able and willing to adopt to contact them through their website. Adopters must be located in Pennsylvania and have experience providing care for farm animals.

Anyone with information about this case or any other case of cruelty and neglect in Bucks County should report what they know at 844-SPCA-Tip (844-772-2847) or reportcruelty@buckscountyspca.org.