‘Lucky' the Dog, Abandoned on Train Tracks, Enjoying Foster Life

He was found injured and abandoned on train tracks in Montgomery County last month, but now "Lucky" the dog is on the road to recovery and enjoying life with his foster family.

Lucky was finally released from the hospital Monday, following spinal surgery for a broken back. The Philly Rescue Angels, who found the pit bull mix on the train tracks near the Lawndale SEPTA station, on Tuesday released video of Lucky at his foster home.

The video shows the pup happily licking his rescue mom’s face, chewing on bones and playing. It’s a long way from where he was just a few weeks ago, in pain and struggling to stay up on the tracks and at risk of being killed by an oncoming train at any moment.

Initially, rescuers thought a train had indeed hit the dog, but they later found a leash and unclipped collar nearby, making them believe Lucky’s injuries were actually the result of abuse. The medical staff at Penn Vet found that the pup also had broken teeth and deep scrapes.

“So I think that they dumped him to hide the fact that they broke his back, and used the train to cover up the fact that they hurt him,” Sidara Son, of the Philly Rescue Angels, told NBC10.

Lucky will likely never be able to use his hind legs again, given the severity of his injuries, but a wheelchair will be able to get him around, according to rescuers.

“We are allowing Lucky to decompress and get use to his new way of life in his experienced foster home. So far, everything has been great, & lucky has been the best boy!” the Philly Rescue Angels wrote on Instagram.

Over time, Lucky will be put up for adoption in the hopes that he sees out the rest of his days in a loving forever home.