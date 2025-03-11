Lehigh Valley Zoo mourns the unexpected death of female kangaroo, Hopsotch

Staff at Lehigh Valley Zoo in Schnecksville, Pennsylvania, are mourning the unexpected death of a female kangaroo.

According to the zoo, Hopscotch had passed away right after veterinarian staff found that she had an infection that had started in her tongue and spread into the rest of her digestive system.

The zoo said despite all efforts, she passed away during her examination.

"As a prey animal, kangaroos are very good at hiding illness until it is very far along," the zoo shared in a social media post.

Hopscotch was born at the Lehigh Valley Zoo in June 2019 and has lived there her whole life. The zoo said she would often be found enjoying a sun bath with her mob.

"Hopscotch will be missed by all Lehigh Valley Zoo staff and guests, especially by those who had the privilege of watching her grow up here at the zoo," the zoo shared.