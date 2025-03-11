Lehigh Valley

Lehigh Valley Zoo mourns the unexpected death of female kangaroo, Hopsotch

By Cherise Lynch

Lehigh Valley Zoo

Staff at Lehigh Valley Zoo in Schnecksville, Pennsylvania, are mourning the unexpected death of a female kangaroo.

According to the zoo, Hopscotch had passed away right after veterinarian staff found that she had an infection that had started in her tongue and spread into the rest of her digestive system.

Philadelphia news 24/7: Watch NBC10 free wherever you are

The zoo said despite all efforts, she passed away during her examination.

"As a prey animal, kangaroos are very good at hiding illness until it is very far along," the zoo shared in a social media post.

Get top local stories in Philly delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter.

Hopscotch was born at the Lehigh Valley Zoo in June 2019 and has lived there her whole life. The zoo said she would often be found enjoying a sun bath with her mob.

"Hopscotch will be missed by all Lehigh Valley Zoo staff and guests, especially by those who had the privilege of watching her grow up here at the zoo," the zoo shared.

Critter Corner

Stories about animals.

Animals and Wildlife Mar 10

US Fish and Wildlife Service suggests you hunt, eat these invasive species

Clear the Shelters Mar 6

PAWS Match Madness is looking to find pets loving homes

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

This article tagged under:

Lehigh ValleyPennsylvaniacritter corner
Dashboard
Newsletters Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment
About NBC10 Philadelphia Our News Standards Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Watch Live TV Community NBC Sports Philadelphia TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Contests Cozi TV
Contact Us