Kitten recovering after being found shot in Norristown, investigation underway

An investigation is underway after someone found a kitten suffering from a gunshot wound in Norristown, Pennsylvania.

According to Main Line Animal Rescue officials, a "good Samaritan" found the kitten -- whose name is Katniss -- on a doorstep around the 200 block of Franklin St., with her leg dangling, bent completely backward, barely hanging on.

Officials said once x-rays were performed, it was discovered that someone shot her. Bullet fragments are scattered through her leg, neck, and shoulder.

Get top local stories in Philly delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter.

"After being shot, she survived. Despite everything, she somehow found the strength to keep going, to find help, to fight for her life. Her spirit is nothing short of remarkable," Main Line Animal Rescue officials said in a social media post.

Katniss now needs emergency surgery and medical care, officials said.

Anyone with information about the identity or whereabouts of those responsible for this incident is urged to contact the Pennsylvania SPCA cruelty hotline at 866-601-SPCA (7722).