K-9 helps find missing non-verbal man in Delaware by following his scent

A K-9 in Delaware is being applauded for helping police find a missing person earlier this week.
According to New Castle County Police, officers were called to Spruce Glen Drive in Newark Tuesday afternoon after a non-verbal, autistic man went missing.
Police said Cpl. Cory Best and his partner, K-9 Vudu, responded to the scene and began to track him down.
K-9 Vudu picked up a scent and was able to track down the missing man less than a quarter of a mile away.
Police said the man was in good health and was safely returned home.
