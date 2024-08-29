Delaware

K-9 helps find missing non-verbal man in Delaware by following his scent

By Cherise Lynch

New Castle County Police

A K-9 in Delaware is being applauded for helping police find a missing person earlier this week.

According to New Castle County Police, officers were called to Spruce Glen Drive in Newark Tuesday afternoon after a non-verbal, autistic man went missing.

Police said Cpl. Cory Best and his partner, K-9 Vudu, responded to the scene and began to track him down.

K-9 Vudu picked up a scent and was able to track down the missing man less than a quarter of a mile away.

Police said the man was in good health and was safely returned home.

