'Sometimes the jokes just write themselves," police in South Jersey wrote.
A pig went hog-wild in Deptford Township, New Jersey, leading officers on a hilarious chase.
According to a Tuesday social media post by police, officers were called out to the area of Tanyard Road and Brenner Drive after receiving a report of a pig on the loose.
After much effort, police were able to apprehend the suspect using "de-escalation techniques and their latest technology. "
Police said the suspect was identified as 4-year-old pig Albert Einswine from the New Sharon section of Deptford Township, Gloucester County.
In a Facebook post, police said "Mr. Einswine was released on his own recognizance."
The Deptford Township Police Department shared the chase on their Facebook account, click here to watch.
Critter Corner
Stories about animals.