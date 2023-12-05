'Sometimes the jokes just write themselves," police in South Jersey wrote.

A pig went hog-wild in Deptford Township, New Jersey, leading officers on a hilarious chase.

According to a Tuesday social media post by police, officers were called out to the area of Tanyard Road and Brenner Drive after receiving a report of a pig on the loose.

After much effort, police were able to apprehend the suspect using "de-escalation techniques and their latest technology. "

Police said the suspect was identified as 4-year-old pig Albert Einswine from the New Sharon section of Deptford Township, Gloucester County.

In a Facebook post, police said "Mr. Einswine was released on his own recognizance."

The Deptford Township Police Department shared the chase on their Facebook account, click here to watch.