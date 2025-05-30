Wildwood

HGTV says this Jersey Shore destination is the ultimate spot for you and your dog

Wildwood Dog Park and Beach was the only New Jersey destination to make the HGTV list.

By Cherise Lynch

Looking for the perfect beach day with your pup? Well, apparently, one Jersey Shore destination might have just what you need.

The Wildwood Dog Park and Beach has been named one of HGTV’s "Best Dog-Friendly Parks and Beaches" in the United States.

Léelo en español aquí.

Located between Glenwood and Maple Avenues, the park and beach are a favorite among pets and their owners.

HGTV highlights the fact that your pooch just might get the zoomies when you visit, especially when they spot the main attraction: a 25-foot-tall fire hydrant.

The dog park is open daily, and the dog beach is open from dawn to dusk. Fresh water and clean-up bags are available on site.

Officials said dogs on the beach must remain leashed, and leashes in the park are optional. 

