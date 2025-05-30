HGTV says this Jersey Shore destination is the ultimate spot for you and your dog

Looking for the perfect beach day with your pup? Well, apparently, one Jersey Shore destination might have just what you need.

The Wildwood Dog Park and Beach has been named one of HGTV’s "Best Dog-Friendly Parks and Beaches" in the United States.

Stream Philadelphia News for free, 24/7, wherever you are with NBC10. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

Léelo en español aquí.

Located between Glenwood and Maple Avenues, the park and beach are a favorite among pets and their owners.

Get top local Philly stories delivered to you every morning with NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

HGTV highlights the fact that your pooch just might get the zoomies when you visit, especially when they spot the main attraction: a 25-foot-tall fire hydrant.

The dog park is open daily, and the dog beach is open from dawn to dusk. Fresh water and clean-up bags are available on site.

Officials said dogs on the beach must remain leashed, and leashes in the park are optional.

Wildwood Dog Park and Beach was the only New Jersey destination to make the HGTV list.