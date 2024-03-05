Help pick the name for Adventure Aquarium's new little blue penguin

You can help name one of the newest residents at Camden's Adventure Aquarium.

Last week the aquarium announced three new hatchings joined their little blue penguin colony. The first two bundles of feathers were named Bananas Foster and Kiwi.

At the time staff had yet to determine the sex of the third chick but this week it was found that it is a female.

Now the aquarium needs your help to name her. The public can vote for their favorite of the following four names:

Lovie

Rose

Valentina

Venus

Voting is open now through Tuesday, March 12 and can be done online by clicking here.

To learn more about the penguins and to purchase daily tickets to the aquarium you can visit AdventureAquairum.com.