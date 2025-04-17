Grey seal pup with netting embedded in his neck rescued at the Jersey Shore

The Marine Mammal Stranding Center rescued a gray seal pup at the Jersey Shore, after he was found with a section of a net wrapped around his neck.

According to officials with the Marine Mammal Stranding Center, on Saturday, April 12, 2025, they received a call reporting an entangled seal pup on the beach in front of Ocean View Towers in Long Branch, New Jersey.

A male Grey seal pup was found with a section of monofilament net wrapped around his neck, which caused a significant injury.

A technician from the Marine Mammal Stranding Center was immediately dispatched to the scene to capture the seal.

Get top local stories in Philly delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter.

With the help of Good Samaritans, the seal was carried off the beach and rushed to the Marine Mammal Stranding Center, where their Stranding Coordinator successfully removed the line.

Officials said the monofilament net, likely a gill net, appears to have been on the seal's neck for quite a while, having become embedded one inch deep into the seal's blubber and flesh. Also entangled in the net with the seal was a deceased spiny dogfish.

Several puncture wounds were found on the seal’s ventral side. The wounds were cleaned and treated, and medication has been started to prevent infection, according to officials.

This 67.4 lb. pup is currently resting comfortably and under the care of staff and volunteers.

Officials said this is the third entangled seal rescued by the Marine Mammal Stranding Center in less than one month, and the second seal found in what appears to be sections of gill net.

According to officials with the Marine Mammal Stranding Center, New Jersey is at the peak of seal season.

They are also reminding people to stay a safe distance away from any seals they may encounter. If you spot a seal or other marine mammal on the beach, you should:

Stay at least 150 feet away (the length of three school buses).

Keep dogs leashed and 150 feet away from the seals.

Never hover drones above seals, always maintain at least 150 feet of distance, even from above.

Never post the locations of seals on social media.

Contact MMSC immediately by calling their 24-hour Stranding Hotline (609) 266-0538.