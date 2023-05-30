critter corner

Great White Shark Spends Memorial Day at Jersey Shore

Thousands flock to Ocean City, New Jersey during the holiday weekend. This year, they were joined by a great white shark

By Hayden Mitman

NBC Universal, Inc.

Anyone swimming off in the beaches of Ocean City, New Jersey on Monday morning may have been joined by a, mostly likely unwanted, guest.

That's because a juvenile great white shark, nicknamed Penny, was pinged -- through a locating tag at about 6:45 a.m. on Monday -- in the waters just off the coast.

The 522 lbs., more than 10-foot-long shark was tagged by researchers in North Carolina last month.

Officials said that the young great white shark is headed north along the shore as part of an annual migration.

No one was reportedly injured during the shark's weekend visit to the Jersey Shore.

