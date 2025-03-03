What to Know The image of a massive goldfish caught in Pennsylvania waters dwarfing a federal wildlife worker's hand comes with a message.

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service put out the warning to rehome your pet goldfish rather than releasing it into the wild.

"This goldfish isn’t supposed to be here," the USFWS wrote. "But someone released it, thinking they were being kind. Instead, they created an invasive problem that can last decades."

A massive "Megalodon"-like goldfish caught last year in Pennsylvania has led to a new warning from the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service -- don't let your pet fish loose in the wild.

Last month, the USFWS showed folks what a goldfish "found during an electrofishing survey in Presque Isle," Erie County, looked like in the hand of a USFWS worker.

Corey Ketchum can be seen in the photo with his hand being dwarfed by the giant goldfish.

"Your pet store goldfish after two years in the wild: ‘Call me Megalodon,'" quipped the USFWS in its Facebook post.

The issue is that goldfish start eating and take away resources from native species while muddying up the water, officials said.

"They can turn lakes and waterways into murky messes, steal food from native fish, and wreck water quality," the USFWS wrote.

"From cute to brute," the USFWS wrote while posting a photo of a man holding a bright orange fish in both hands.

Not only do goldfish eat a lot off the bottom of the waterway, but they also like to quickly muliply.

"One goldfish might not seem like a big deal, but they multiply fast," the USFWS said. "Goldfish spawn several times a season, and because they have no natural predators in most North American waters, their populations explode."

The wildlife official's advice if you no longer want your pet fish: "Rehome it. Just don’t let it loose."

Wildlife officials lay out the right way "break up with your goldfish" on its website.

The main lesson, don't release a live goldfish into Pennsylvania (or any other state's) waterways.