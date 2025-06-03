Wilmington

Have you seen her? French Bulldog stolen from Wilmington home during burglary

Police said the incident happened on the 4100 block of North West Street in Wilmington, Delaware.

By Cherise Lynch

Police are seeking the community's help in locating a dog that was taken during a burglary in Wilmington, Delaware, last month.

According to the Wilmington Police Department, officers were dispatched to the 4100 block of North West Street about a burglary that took place on May 30, 2025, at around 1:14 a.m.

Police said during the incident, a suspect stole various items in addition to a female French Bulldog named “Tooty."

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact Detective Jessica Gledhill of the WPD Criminal Investigations Division at (302) 576-3667 or jessica.gledhill@cj.state.de.us.

