Have you seen her? French Bulldog stolen from Wilmington home during burglary

Police are seeking the community's help in locating a dog that was taken during a burglary in Wilmington, Delaware, last month.

According to the Wilmington Police Department, officers were dispatched to the 4100 block of North West Street about a burglary that took place on May 30, 2025, at around 1:14 a.m.

Police said during the incident, a suspect stole various items in addition to a female French Bulldog named “Tooty."

Wilmington Police request public assistance following burglary and theft of canine: https://t.co/fMEwX6MKeI — Wilmington Police (@WPDPIO) June 3, 2025

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact Detective Jessica Gledhill of the WPD Criminal Investigations Division at (302) 576-3667 or jessica.gledhill@cj.state.de.us.