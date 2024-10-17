Former shelter dog finds new home and new job supporting New Jersey State Police

A former shelter dog has found a new home and a new calling as a station canine for the New Jersey State Police.

In August, Ace, an 18-month-old German Shepherd, was adopted from Burlington County Animal Shelter by New Jersey State Police Lt. Christopher Salvato, according to Burlington County Commissioners.

Ace's new mission is to serve as a station canine at the State Police’s Red Lion barracks in Southampton. He will report to the barracks with Salvato and provide support for the troopers serving there.

Officials said his interactions with troopers and other state police employees will help them relax and reduce their anxiety and stress.

“Though Ace isn’t assigned the task of sniffing out criminal suspects, explosives or contraband, he still performs an important service for the troopers in the Red Lion barracks,” Burlington County Commissioner Director Felicia Hopson said in a news release. “Our board was thrilled to learn about Ace’s adoption and his new job supporting the state police troopers who serve Burlington County communities. We hope his tale inspires more police and first responders to learn about the benefits a dog or cat can bring to their stations and families and that they consider adopting from our animal shelter.”

Burlington County Commissioners have approved waiving all fees for first responders adopting from the County animal shelter after citing the major benefits to first responders and shelter animals.

This policy is now in effect and expands on the shelter's current waivers for adopters who are 65 and older or veterans/military personnel.

“Studies have shown interactions with pets can help lower an individual’s heart rate and blood pressure, and help reduce anxiety,” said Dr. Herb Conaway, director of the Burlington County Health Department. “Expanding the free adoption policy to include first responders is a proactive method to help improve first responders’ health and resiliency. The change can also help find more homes for the pets at the shelter, which is another big plus.”

If interested in adopting a furry friend, the Burlington County Animal Shelter is located at 35 Academy Drive in Westampton and is open for walk-in visits from noon to 4 p.m. on Mondays, Tuesdays, Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays and from noon to 4 p.m., and Thursdays from noon to 7 p.m.

The shelter is open for appointments-only on Wednesdays.

You can see all adoptable pets online at www.co.burlington.nj.us/1446/Available-for-Adoption.