Police search for emu's owner after big bird winds up on Bucks County lawn

Where did this emu come from?

That was the question a police department in one Bucks County community was trying to answer after one of the big birds turned up in a residential neighborhood.

"Patrol has encountered an Emu wandering in the area of Stoopville Road / Rosefield Drive," Newtown Township police wrote in a July 4th Facebook post.

Police shared a photo showing the emu standing on a lawn near a driveway in front of what appears to be the garage of a house.

Who owns that bird?

"If you know who this may belong to, please contact the county non-emergency number (215-328-8524) so we can return it home safely," police said in the post that is tagged with other local entities.

No word yet if the emu has been given a name.