Actress Edie Falco joins fight to ban sale of puppy mill dogs in NJ pet stores

Emmy Award-winning actress Edie Falco is on a mission to shut down the "puppy mill pipeline" in New Jersey.

The "Sopranos" star appeared in a new video on the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ASPCA) website, showing her support for a bill that would prevent commercial breeders -- puppy mills -- from selling "cruelly bred puppies" inside pet shops in the Garden State.

In the video, Falco shared the story of her dog, Sami, who was rescued from a breeding facility where she spent the first part of her life in a cardboard box inside a dark basement without the proper care she needed.

"She wasn't a pet. Her one job was to produce puppies," Falco said. "Thankfully, Sami was recused, and I was able to spend 12 glorious love-filled years with her. But, as we speak, there are hundreds of thousands of dogs trapped in puppy mills just like Sami was, and their puppies are sent to New Jersey pet stores. With your support, we can stop this cruelty."

Falco calls for supporters to visit aspca.org/njpuppies to learn more about the bill and join the effort to save future dogs in New Jersey.

The ASPCA added that cats and rabbits are also included in the proposed bill. New York, Maryland, and California have already passed similar laws.