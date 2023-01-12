Philadelphia seems firmly planted in the Top 3 of a dubious list of the top places to find a bloodsucking household pest.

The City of Brotherly Love dropped to No. 3 on Orkin’s 2023 list of “Top 50 Bed Bug Cities.” Chicago remained on top of the list of where the pest control company performed bedbug treatments from Dec. 1, 2021 to Nov. 30, 2022, with New York City moving up one spot to second.

“Bed bugs are extremely resilient, making them difficult to control," Orkin entomologist Ben Hottel said in a news release earlier this week. "As people begin to ramp up their travel plans this year, it’s important they know how to protect themselves through pest identification and proper control.” said Ben Hottel, Orkin entomologist.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says the bugs "are small, flat, parasitic insects that feed solely on the blood of people and animals while they sleep" that can grow to the size of Lincoln’s head on a penny. Bedbugs can live hidden in mattresses for “several months without a blood meal."

The CDC says bedbugs "are not known to spread disease." However the pests "can be an annoyance because their presence may cause itching and loss of sleep."

The red to dark brown bedbugs are excellent at hiding out, but can be spotted.

“Contrary to popular belief, bed bugs are visible to the naked eye, but are excellent at hiding," Hottel said. "Involving a trained professional at the sight of a bed bug introduction is recommended."

Orkin also laid out a list of tips for spotting the bugs in your home and when traveling to prevent bringing bedbugs home. When traveling, Orkin suggests remembering the acronym S.L.E.E.P.: Survey, Lift, Elevate, Examine and Place.

"While it’s important to be aware of bed bug infestations within hotels, practicing precautions in other aspects of travel are also important," Hotel said. "Taxis, buses and airplanes are also common bed bug hiding places, allowing these pests an opportunity to hitch a ride with unsuspecting travelers. Examining clothing and luggage regularly while traveling can help to catch a bed bug infestation in the early stages.

Orkin said it compiled data from homes and businesses and based its list on treatment data from the metro areas where the pest control company performed the most bed bug treatments.

