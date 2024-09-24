Dog thrown over fence, abandoned at South Jersey animal shelter finds new home

A dog that was seen on video being thrown over a fence and abandoned at an animal shelter in Atlantic City, New Jersey, a few months ago now has a new home.

The Human Society of Atlantic County posted an update on Facebook, saying the dog, now named Snookie, has been adopted and is living in her new home in Texas.

The Humane Society of Atlantic County

Back in July, the organization asked for the public help in identifying a man who, they claimed, kept dumping dogs at the shelter in the middle of the night.

Surveillance video posted to the organization's Facebook page showed a man picking Snookie up and tossing her over their fence.

The organization had claimed it was the fourth time the same man had dumped a dog at their facility located on Absecon Avenue. The man reportedly can be seen each time driving the same black Cadillac sedan.

Not much was known about Snookie at the time apart from the fact she was a young pit bull with distinct scarring on her back.

Surveillance video shows a man dumping a pitbull outside of the Humane Society in Atlantic County. Workers there say police have a suspect and they believe the man did this to three other dogs back in April. NBC10's Yukare Nakayama has the latest.

Executive Director of the Humane Society Steven Dash noted that the man had dumped three other Pit bulls at their facility in April.

The shelter has not released any updates regarding the investigation but has shared a video of Snookie playing in her new backyard.

"We are thrilled that Snookie has such an amazing life and loving family now," the organization said in the Facebook post.