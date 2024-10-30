Jersey Shore

Dog rescued by first responders at the Jersey Shore after being caught in tide

By Cherise Lynch

Stone Harbor Firefighters FMBA 151

One dog is lucky to be alive after being caught in a tide at the Jersey Shore.

According to Stone Habor Firefighters, on Monday, Oct. 28, around 3:30 p.m., Stone Harbor Fire Department responded to Hereford Inlet to assist the North Wildwood Fire Department with a water rescue.

Officials said a dog named Bruno was swimming from the shore and in distress. He had been caught in the tide.

First responders were about to reach Bruno, place him on a wave runner, and bring him to the shore, where he was reunited with his owner.

