Dog rescued by first responders at the Jersey Shore after being caught in tide

One dog is lucky to be alive after being caught in a tide at the Jersey Shore.

According to Stone Habor Firefighters, on Monday, Oct. 28, around 3:30 p.m., Stone Harbor Fire Department responded to Hereford Inlet to assist the North Wildwood Fire Department with a water rescue.

Officials said a dog named Bruno was swimming from the shore and in distress. He had been caught in the tide.

First responders were about to reach Bruno, place him on a wave runner, and bring him to the shore, where he was reunited with his owner.