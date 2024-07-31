Dog rescued by Pennsylvania SPCA after viral video shows individual beating her

A video circulating on social media helped save an abused dog.

Pennsylvania SPCA announced that after following up on a tip from a member of the public, its officers identified an individual seen in a viral video hitting a dog.

Officials said the dog was found Tuesday and brought to the safety of the PSPCA's Philadelphia headquarters.

Monday afternoon, a video was shared on various social media pages showing an individual seemingly hitting a dog and picking it up by the skin of its hind end.

According to officials, after receiving so many tips through the Pennsylvania SPCA Animal Cruelty Hotline, an individual was quickly identified.

Officials said PSPCA's officers went to the identified location of that individual on Monday, but there was no answer, so they returned Tuesday morning ready with a search warrant.

Officers were able to find the individual and the dog was immediatly signed over to the custody of the Pennsylvania SPCA and transported to the organization’s shelter hospital for care.

The dog - named Daisy - has undergone a forensic examination by the veterinary team and is in stable condition, according to officials. Now she is being monitored for any lasting impacts of the physical harm she suffered.

The investigation remains open, and possible charges will be decided pending the results of the forensic examination, according to officials.

“We are grateful that Daisy is safe in our care today,” said Julie Klim, CEO of the Pennsylvania SPCA. “Through the tireless work of our Animal Law Enforcement Officers and those who called in the tip, we were able to find this innocent dog and bring her to safety. This is the work that our officers do day in and day out, though it may not always receive the same notoriety and fanfare. They are heroes, and that was clearly evidenced through this case.”