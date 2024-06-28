Drivers urged to stay alert for turtles on Jersey Shore roadways

Heading to the shore anytime soon? You might want to slow down on the roads and be on the lookout for wildlife.

It's been a very active nesting season for diamondback terrapins and they are constantly at risk of getting hit by cars as they try to cross busy roads, according to experts.

The Wetlands Institute just outside Stone Harbor is among several groups along the Jersey Shore that deploy turtle patrols on busy roads. They look for terrapins at risk and move them out of harm’s way.

“There's definitely been some busy days where they're really active and they're pretty much nonstop throughout the day," Wetlands Institute research intern Darby Brant told NBC10.

This time of year, female terrapins are drawn out of marshes, especially on warm sunny days, to lay their eggs above the high tide line.

Experts say they’ve already seen a couple waves of nesting activity this season and expect another to align with an upcoming surge of shore holiday traffic.

“If you’re on the road during those times, it’s really important to stay alert and be careful,” Wetlands Institute research and conservation coordinator Amanda Lyons said.

"Follow the speed limit and you know if you see a turtle stop and help it across if it's safe,” added Brant.

To learn more about the research and conservation of diamondback terrapins visit wetlandsinstitute.org/conservation/terrapin-conservation.