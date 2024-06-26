Delaware

Bear seen roaming Delaware neighborhood hit, killed by vehicle, police say

Police said "Delabear" was hit by a car on Route 1 near School Bell Road in New Castle County.

By Cherise Lynch

black bear walking across backyard patio

The story of Delaware's latest wandering bear has a tragic ending after state police said the bear was hit and killed by a car Tuesday night.

The bear, who police named "Delabear", was hit while on Route 1 near School Bell road in New Castle County, according to police.

DelDOT removed the bear's body from the roadway and the driver of the vehicle was not injured, police said.

Police warn residents to stay cautious and keep an eye out for wildlife when driving.

This article tagged under:

DelawareNew Castle Countycritter corner
