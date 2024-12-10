New Jersey

Oh deer! Wild intruder smashes into New Jersey business, tackles Christmas tree

By Cherise Lynch

NBC Universal, Inc.

Move over, Grinch; there is a new villain in town!

A wayward deer was caught on camera breaking into a New Jersey business and destroying its perfectly decorated Christmas tree.

>Philadelphia news 24/7: Watch NBC10 free wherever you are

A.M Botte Mechanical in Washington Township released surveillance video on social media showing the deer smashing through the front glass door.

"Over the weekend, a very eager "reindeer" decided to - literally - break into the holiday spirit by running through our front door and into the office. After giving our Christmas tree a makeover (and maybe checking for holiday deals)," the company said.

Get top local stories in Philly delivered to you every morning. >Sign up for NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter.

Animals and Wildlife Oct 15

Doe receives treatment after being found with a bone stuck in her mouth

Caught on camera Dec 2, 2023

NJ cops chase wild deer after elementary school break-in – watch it unfold

The Washington Township Police Department shared on their Facebook page that they are investigating this "smash-and-dash" incident.

Police said the suspect is about 4 feet tall, has brown fur and a white tail, and moves faster than Santa's sleigh.

Unfortunately, the deer dashed off without leaving hoof prints, but fortunately, nothing appears to have been stolen from the business.

Police added that they would like to unwrap this case before Santa hears all about it. (Don't worry, the deer was unharmed and released later.)

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

This article tagged under:

New Jerseycritter cornerCaught on camera
Newsletters Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment
About NBC10 Philadelphia Our News Standards Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Watch Live TV Community NBC Sports Philadelphia TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Contests Cozi TV
Contact Us