Investigation underway after 3 cows shot dead, horse hurt in Lancaster County

Pennsylvania State Police are asking the public for help in finding whoever shot and killed three cows and injured a horse in Lancaster County earlier this month.

According to police, the animals were found on Saturday, March 15, 2025, around 11:10 a.m. at two separate locations in the southeastern part of Lancaster County.

Police said someone had fired shots into cows at the 110 block of School House Road near Georgetown Road in Colerain Township. Both cows were found dead that Saturday morning by their owner.

Investigators believe the same suspect or suspects traveled just over seven miles to the 500 block of S. Vintage Road to shoot a horse and a cow in Sadsbury Township. The horse lived, but the cow died from their injuries.

Anyone with information regarding these shootings is asked to contact Pennsylvania State Police Lancaster station at 717-299-7650 or PSP Tips at 1-800-4PA-TIPS (8477).