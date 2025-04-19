Cow moo-ved to safety after found wandering through New Jersey community

Utterly lost and causing quite a stir, a wandering cow was peacefully apprehended thanks to the quick thinking and teamwork of police and residents in a New Jersey community.

Police in Logan Township, Gloucester County, shared in a Facebook post, that the morning of Saturday, April 19, a cow was found in the area of U.S. Route 322 near the Woolwich Township border.

In the Facebook post, the cow is seen standing in front of Leslie's Swimming Pool Supplies.

Get top local stories in Philly delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter.

At first, police said they had trouble catching the large animal because they didn't have "lassos and lariats" on hand.

However, police said that, thanks to the help of people in the community, they were able to capture the cow and take her back to DREAM Park on Route 130.

This cow's bold adventure comes just days after a herd of cows were captured on camera roaming around Bucks County after escaping from a local dairy farm.