Pennsylvania

Hog wild: Officers wrangle runaway pig in Cheltenham Township

By Cherise Lynch

Cheltenham Township Police Department

Did you lose a pig? Cheltenham Township Police said officers wrangled a pig Friday afternoon and are now looking for its owner.

In a Facebook post, police said the pig was found on Tookany Parkway and they believe it was the same pig that was seen wandering around Cheltenham Village last weekend.

Police said officers are currently taking care of the pig and they will soon take it to Abington SPCA.

Léelo en español aquí

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

New Jersey Feb 22

WATCH: Police capture baa-d ram that was on the loose in South Jersey

critter corner Feb 23

I-95 horse back ‘safe' at Philly stables as game honors gallop down interstate

If you are the owner or know who the owner is, police ask you to call the department at 215-885-1600.

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

This article tagged under:

PennsylvaniaCheltenham Township
Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment Wawa Welcome America
About NBC10 Philadelphia Our News Standards Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Community NBC Sports Philadelphia Our Apps Newsletters Contests Cozi TV
Contact Us