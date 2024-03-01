Hog wild: Officers wrangle runaway pig in Cheltenham Township

Did you lose a pig? Cheltenham Township Police said officers wrangled a pig Friday afternoon and are now looking for its owner.

In a Facebook post, police said the pig was found on Tookany Parkway and they believe it was the same pig that was seen wandering around Cheltenham Village last weekend.

Police said officers are currently taking care of the pig and they will soon take it to Abington SPCA.

If you are the owner or know who the owner is, police ask you to call the department at 215-885-1600.