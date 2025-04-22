New Jersey

Caught on cam: Bear spotted running around NJ neighborhood

A black bear was spotted running through a Hamilton Township, New Jersey, neighborhood on Monday, April 21, 2025

By Dan Stamm

Bear on New Jersey road
Hamilton Township

A New Jersey township is offering advice on how to deal with bears after one was spotted darting down a street.

Hamilton Township, Mercer County, shared a Facebook reel showing a bear darting around near Hughes Drive and Quakerbridge Road on Monday, April 21, 2025. The neighbor sits next to the Van Nest Wildlife Refuge.

A township spokesperson said just one black bear was spotted and that it might be the same bear spotted over the weekend in nearby Windsor.

The bear spotted Monday didn't appear to be aggressive and was possibly just looking for food, the township spokesperson said.

In its Facebook post, the township offered dos and don'ts to follow when encountering a bear.

DO stay calm and slowly back away; speak loudly; look big by waving your arms; and find a secure spot if the bear doesn't leave. DON'T feed bears, approach the animals, run away of make direct eye contact.

The New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection offers more advice on bear encounters.

The DEP also has a 24-hour hotline set up for people to report bear damage or spottings: 1-877-WARN DEP (1-877-927-6337).

