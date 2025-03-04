More than 50 cats rescued after found inside Bucks County public storage unit

Over 50 cats were rescued from a public store unit in Bucks County, Pennsylvania, in what officials are calling another sad case of animal hoarding and neglect.

The Bucks County SPCA (BCSPCA) shared in a social media post that Falls Township Animal Control discovered 53 cats being housed in a storage facility located at Commerce Blvd. in Fairless Hills.

Falls Township Animal Control had called BCSPCA to help, and the organization's chief humane officer responded immediately and activated their response team to transport the animals to safety.

Officials said the 53 cats and kittens were kept in filthy, cramped cages and carriers. Many of the animals were visibly sick, and some were seriously ill. None of the cats were found to have a microchip when scanned, and many of them are not neutered.

Get top local stories in Philly delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter.

The animals are now settled into clean and safe housing at the BCSPCA Lahaska and Quakertown Shelters.

"We are thankful these cats are now safe and started on the road to recovery. Charges against the owner are pending. Our Chief Humane Officer negotiated the surrender of all 53 cats by the owner – a critical step in expediting their eventual adoption to good homes once the animals fully recover," BCSPCA shared on social media.

BCSPCA added, "We understand there are concerned pet owners in the area wondering if any of these cats may be their missing cat. You can submit a lost pet report on our website and include photos. If we find any possible matches we will be sure to contact you."

If you would like to report a lost or found pet, visit buckscountyspca.org/get-help/lost-found.

BCSPCA asks that the community always be on alert for animals who are being neglected or mistreated. If you suspect animal cruelty or know someone who is struggling to provide for animals, you can report concerns by submitting confidential tips to BCSPCA’s animal cruelty hotline at 844-SPCA-TIP (844-772-2847) or reportcruelty@buckscountyspca.org.

If you are not in the Bucks County area, you are urged to contact your local animal welfare organization or the police.