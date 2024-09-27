Cat found shot with an arrow in Philadelphia; person responsible sought

An investigation is underway after someone found a cat shot with an arrow in Philadelphia.

According to the Pennsylvania SPCA (PSPCA), a caretaker of a cat colony found the cat -- whose name is Kimiko -- last week with an arrow protruding through her right thigh.

She was quickly rushed to Philadelphia Animal Specialty and Emergency, where she was stabilized before being taken to the PSPCA, where two surgeons operated to remove the arrow and mend her wounds.

Currently, Kimiko is receiving the care she needs to heal and is on the road to recovery.

The PSPCA said their Animal Law Enforcement team has started an investigation to find the perpetrator or perpetrators responsible for the horrid act.

Anyone with information about the identity or whereabouts of those responsible can contact the organization's cruelty hotline at 866-601-7722 or cruelty@pspca.org. Tips can be left anonymously.