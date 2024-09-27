Philadelphia

Cat found shot with an arrow in Philadelphia; person responsible sought

By Cherise Lynch

Pennsylvania SPCA

An investigation is underway after someone found a cat shot with an arrow in Philadelphia.

According to the Pennsylvania SPCA (PSPCA), a caretaker of a cat colony found the cat -- whose name is Kimiko -- last week with an arrow protruding through her right thigh.

Philadelphia news 24/7: Watch NBC10 free wherever you are

Léelo en español aquí

She was quickly rushed to Philadelphia Animal Specialty and Emergency, where she was stabilized before being taken to the PSPCA, where two surgeons operated to remove the arrow and mend her wounds.

Get top local stories in Philly delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter.

Currently, Kimiko is receiving the care she needs to heal and is on the road to recovery.

The PSPCA said their Animal Law Enforcement team has started an investigation to find the perpetrator or perpetrators responsible for the horrid act.

Critter Corner

Stories about animals.

Hurricanes 7 hours ago

Man and dog stranded in sea amid Hurricane Helene rescued by US Coast Guard

Animals and Wildlife Sep 26

A zoo in Finland is returning giant pandas to China because they're too expensive to keep

Anyone with information about the identity or whereabouts of those responsible can contact the organization's cruelty hotline at 866-601-7722 or cruelty@pspca.org. Tips can be left anonymously.

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

This article tagged under:

Philadelphiacritter corner
Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment Wawa Welcome America
About NBC10 Philadelphia Our News Standards Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Watch Live TV Community NBC Sports Philadelphia TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Contests Cozi TV
Contact Us